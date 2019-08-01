Elaine L. Stolpman, 90, Cold Spring

February 10, 1929 - July 31, 2019

A Private Funeral Service will be on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Rockville, MN for Elaine L. Stolpman, age 90, who died peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Entombment will be in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Elaine was born on February 10, 1929 in Ortonville, MN to Walter and Angeline (Chaloupka) Martin. She married Clarence Stolpman on August 20, 1959 in Ortonville, MN. Elaine loved fishing

with Clarence and spending time with her family. She was a longtime member and treasurer of the Altar Society of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen (Glen) Borgerding and her son, Michael; grandchildren, Nathan, Evan, Emily and Clare; her sister, Joanne Berndt and her sisters-in-law, Leona Martin and Magdalene Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; her infant son, Gerald; and 7 siblings.