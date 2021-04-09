Elaine H. Weis, 90, Annandale

February 10, 1931 - April 7, 2021

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Annandale for Elaine H. Weis, age 90 of Annandale who passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Annandale Care Center. Reverend Thomas Queck and Reverend Tyler LaGrave will officiate. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Annandale.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Elaine was born February 10, 1931 in Saint Cloud, Minnesota to Gustav and Helen (Robinson) Anderson. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School where she played piano and was first chair violinist. Elaine married Robert L. Pitzl, Sr. on April 15, 1950 in St. Cloud, they later divorced. She married Walter J. Weis on June 25, 1983 in Annandale; together they owned and operated Mom’s Place Restaurant in South Haven. After retirement they traveled and later moved to Maple, Wisconsin, returning to Annandale in 1995. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.

Elaine was a sweet lady, a hardworking, positive, caring and uplifting person. She always put others first, never complained and treated everyone equally. Elaine enjoyed the simple things in life, trees, birds, mountains, the sunrise and sunset.

Elaine is survived by her children, Lynn Pitzl of Annandale, Rob (Denise) Pitzl, Jr. of Annandale, Jeanine (John) Driste of South Haven, Debbie Garthe of Annandale, Wayne Pitzl of Litchfield, Kenny (Vicki) Pitzl of Annandale, Kathy (Dale) Erdmann of Annandale, LaVon Mauer of Fairhaven; 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; four great grandchildren; stepchildren, Judy (Scott) Thompson of South Haven, Steven (Bridget) Weis of South Haven, Sandy Gordon of St. Michael and David (Terri) Weis of South Haven.

She was preceded in death by her husband Walter on June 7, 2004; stepson, Gary Weis; brothers, Wayne and Dale; and sister, Carol Jacobson.