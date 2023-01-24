Eileen G. Bechtold, 91, St. Joseph

June 11, 1931 - January 23, 2023

attachment-Eileen Bechtold loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Eileen G. Bechtold, age 91, of St. Joseph. Eileen passed away January 23 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday and after 10 a.m. on Friday, both at the St. Joseph Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Heritage Hall.

Eileen was born June 11, 1931 in St. Cloud, MN to George and Louise (Schaefer) Falke. She graduated from High School and began working as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell. She married Charles Bechtold on June 15, 1954 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Senior Citizens, and Daughters of Isabella.

Eileen cherished her role as a stay-at-home mother. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting and knitting, cooking, baking and decorating cakes for family and friends. She liked golfing in the league at Oak Hill and will be remembered for her one-liners.

Eileen is survived by her children Charles G. (Sandy) of Sun City, AZ, Keith (Lisa) of Rice, Kevin of St. Cloud, Joe (Cherie) of Missoula, MT, Denis of Sartell and Melisa Tenvoorde of Clearwater, 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Preceding Eileen in death were her parents, husband Charlie (2021), and sisters Helen and Rita Falke.

Memorials are preferred.