Eileen C. Lage, 75, St. Cloud and formerly of Marshall, MN

January 10, 1945 - January 26, 2020

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Eileen C. Lage, age 75, of St. Cloud and formerly of Marshall, MN. Eileen passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud after a courageous battle with cancer. Rev. Tim Lindhorst will officiate and burial will be in North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Eileen was born January 10, 1945 to Gordon and Betty Lou (Jansma) Paulson in Pipestone. She graduated in 1963 from Jasper High School then attended Mankato School of Business. Eileen moved to Marshall to be close to her future husband, Bob, whom she married October 10, 1964 in Jasper. She and Bob co-owned Kay’s Shoes from 1978-1997. Eileen was a kind and generous woman with a subtle sense of humor. She enjoyed sewing and making clothes for her family and passed her talent onto her daughter. Eileen was a proud supporter of her children and grandchildren’s activities. Most of all, her granddaughters were the joy of her life.

Eileen is survived by her husband, Robert of St. Cloud; children, Caron Lage of St. Cloud, Mike (Michelle) Lage and Sarah and Jennifer of Sartell, Steve (Jennifer) Lage and Anna and Natalie of St. Cloud; brother, Mark (Linda) Paulson of Wadena; and sister-in-law,Diane Paulson of Sioux Falls, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marcia Hawkey; and brother, Dan Paulson.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.