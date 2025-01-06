Edwin M. Dockendorf, 97, St. Cloud

April 5, 1927 - January 5, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00AM Thursday, January 9, 2025 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Edwin Dockendorf, 97 of St. Cloud who died Sunday, January 5, 2025 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to Services Thursday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Edwin was born April 5, 1927 in St. Nicolas to John & Clara (Schreiner) Dockendorf. He served his country in the United States Navy. He married Mary Ann Rennie in October of 1950 in St. Cloud, and they were later divorced. He married Ruth Quast on February 20, 1982 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Edwin worked as an engineer for Northern Wire as well as other jobs at Colonial and Franklin in St. Cloud until his retirement. He was a jack of all trades. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and the Knights of Columbus and the VFW Post #428 in St. Cloud.

He is survived by his children, Michael (Teresa) of St. Cloud; Marilyn (Tyrone) Fuller of St. Cloud; Darlene (John) Weber of St. Cloud; Duane (Carmelita) of Virginia Beach, VA; and a step daughter. Sisters, Rosemary Jonas of Detroit, MI; Clarita (Wally) Rennemo of Kelliher; and 10 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents, both wives, brothers and sisters, Robert, Dorothy Kippley, Alice Schreifels, Raymond, and Lorraine Reeser.