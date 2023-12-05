Edward E. Peitso, 79, Big Lake

April 26, 1944 - December 3, 2023

Edward Elof Peitso of Big Lake, MN, died peacefully Dec. 3, sitting in his recliner, looking out at Eagle Lake, with his dog, Cooper, at his side. He was 79 years old. Ed grew up on a farm near Sandstone, MN and was the oldest of 8 siblings. He married Sharon Walgren in 1964, and together they had two children, Loren and Suzanne. Sharon passed in 2009. Ed found love a second time and married Deb Fletcher in 2013. Together they traveled the country and the world on many adventures. After a varied career working with computers at the railroad and with Allina Health’s Excellian project, he retired and joined the Peace Corps. Ed was an active member of the lake association for Big Lake, BELIA, and a proud member of The Soup Group. He was an animated storyteller, avid reader, and lifelong learner. He especially enjoyed science, politics, nature, astronomy, and history.

In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by his children, Loren (Mary) Peitso of Carmel, CA, Suzanne Peitso, St. Louis Park, MN, and bonus children Nicole Woelber (Ryan) of Sioux Falls, SD and Kenton Peterson (Megan and her daughter, Amelia) of Thornton, CO, grandchildren Phillip Peitso of Sacramento, CA and Madison (Kenneth) Knudsen Peitso of Seattle, WA. He is also survived by his siblings Erne, Bob, Marilyn (Peder), Joyce, John and Andy (Tammye), his lifelong friend Michael (Margie), mother-in-law Beverly Fletcher of Sioux Falls and numerous much-loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Ruth Peitso, brother Dennis Peitso, and wife of 45 years, Sharon.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, Dec. 7 at Lakewood Cemetery Chapel in Minneapolis. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A celebration of life will be held next summer. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Big Lake, MN.