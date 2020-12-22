Edna Brannan, 91, Sartell

October 20, 1929 - December 19, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Edna Brannan, age 91, of Sartell who died Saturday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church in Sartell.

Edna was born October 20, 1929 in Melrose to Conrad & Dora (Schmiesing) Petermeier. She married Patrick Brannan on April 18, 1953 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. Edna was a homemaker and lived in Sartell most of her life. She also worked various jobs including bookkeeper at Pat’s DX, bank teller for St. Cloud National Bank and lastly at the Sartell Golf Course. Edna was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where she was active with the Christian Women. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622 of St. Cloud Auxiliary. Edna enjoyed playing golf, cards, embroidery and crocheting. She was a gentle, sweet, honest lady who was very faithful.

Survivors include her sons, Dan (Lynette) of Becker, Bob (Shirley) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Julie (Mike) Butkowski, Benjamin (Danielle), Jennifer, Kyle Brannan and great grandchildren, Liam, Henry, Frannie and James; brother, Jack (Char) Petermeier of Albany; sisters-in-law, Bernette Petermeier-Finken of Melrose and Lucy Petermeier of Burnsville. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pat on July 23, 2002; granddaughter, Erika and brothers, Gene, Bob and Jim Petermeier; sisters, Adeline Christen and Bernie Barrett.