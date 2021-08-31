Edmund J. Schramel, 90, St. Cloud

October 23, 1930 - August 30, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Edmund J. Schramel, age 90, of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Lakewood Reflections in Staples. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will take place in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum with full military honors.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Edmund was born on October 23, 1930 in Lake Henry Minnesota to Edmund and Sylvia (Weimerskirch) Schramel. He served Honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. Ed married Helen Finch on October 28, 1952 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. He was employed by Cold Spring Granite for 38 years. He was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church and VFW Post #2853 in Sauk Centre.

Ed enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, camping and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Helen; children, Debra (Michael) Dominguez of Albuquerque, NM, Kathryn Payne of St. Cloud, Edmund Jr. (Deb) of Morrisville, NC, Gary (Jenny) of Sauk Centre; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Nick of Alexandra, VA, James of St. Paul, and Harold of Sauk Centre; and many nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Howard; and sisters, Myrel Uphus and Eunice Mayer.

A Special Thank You to Lakewood Reflection in Staples for all the care given to Ed during his stay.