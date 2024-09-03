Edmond “Ed” Hunstiger, 90, Cold Spring

June 6, 1934 - August 24, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 5, 2024, at St. Wendelin Church, Luxemburg, MN for Edmond (Ed) Hunstiger, age 90, who died at home peacefully, surrounded by family. There will be a private family inurnment.

The visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4th in Mary Hall, Luxemburg, MN. Visitation will continue one hour before the service Thursday in Mary Hall.

Ed was born to Leo and Mathilda (Aigner) on June 6, 1934, and was raised in Waite Park, Minnesota. After graduating from Cathedral High School in 1952, he began a dairy farm in the Luxemburg/Rockville area, which afforded him the opportunity to share his love and commitment for animals and work. He was a role model who instructed others to do your best for what you love. He set an example for those who worked with him.

Ed enjoyed competitive sports, especially baseball and hockey. He was a member of the St Cloud American Legion Baseball Team that won the Minnesota State Title in 1951. He played baseball in several small town leagues, including Luxemburg, where he managed the team for several years. Ed thoroughly enjoyed playing hockey in an old-timers league in St Cloud and was able to play and skate into his late sixties.

Ed was committed to service in many different capacities. He served as a Rockville Township Supervisor for 40 years. He was a member of the Sauk River Watershed Board for a number of years. He also worked as a school bus driver for Spanier Bus Service for 21 years. Ed was a member of St Wendelin’s Parish, where he was an usher, a trustee, and a member of the Men’s Society. He was dedicated to faith, family, friends, and farm.

He married Carol Iten on October 6, 1954, at St Wendelin’s Parish in Luxemburg, and they shared nearly 70 years of marriage.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Joyce Hjelmberg, Mary Kay Bailey, Shelly Regnier (Dave), Susan Schulte (RG), Ed Hunstiger Jr (Jeana), and Joan Hunstiger (Todd); grandchildren, Parker Hjelmberg, Casey Hjelmberg (Emily), Shane Hunt (Xandra), Amelia Hunt, Katie Walker (George), Dennis Regnier (Shannon), Angie Kluempke (Grant), and Dylan Festler; 9 great grandchildren; Dan Welle and his family. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Ronald, his parents, 4 brothers, and 3 sisters.

A special thank you to Moments Hospice for their compassionate care and guidance through Ed’s final journey, and to Wenner Funeral Home for providing truly warm-hearted and professional support.