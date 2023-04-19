Edgar L. Morris, 52, Cold Spring

July 13, 1970 - April 16, 2023

attachment-Edgar Morris loading...

A Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Edgar L. Morris, age 52, who died Sunday at his home. Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service.

Edgar was born in Gary, IN to Clyde and Sandra (Powell) Morris. He married Linda Fredrickson on July 12, 1989, in Washburn, ND.

Edgar enjoyed cooking and being on the Sauk River Chain of Lakes. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; children, Angelica Fredrickson, Walter Morris, William Morris; mother, Sandy (Russ) Williams; grandchildren, Sakaiya Fredrickson, Zella Morris, and one on the way, Atrius Fredrickson; siblings, Clyde, Russ, Shelly, Christine; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde; sister, Melody, and niece, Jaden.