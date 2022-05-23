Eden Valley Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

EDEN LAKE TOWNSHIP -- An Eden Valley man is dead after crashing his motorcycle over the weekend.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Friday on County Road 162, about a mile west of County Road 43 in Eden Lake Township.

Authorities says 59-year-old Michael Holthaus was heading north on County Road 162, when he lost control on a curve, went into the ditch and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities says Holthaus was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.