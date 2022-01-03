Ed Bukowski, 78, Foley

April 7, 1943 - December 31, 2021

Ed Bukowski, age 78 of Foley passed away December 31, 2021 as he was about to take his daily walk down Foley's walking path, when God changed that plan to the path to Heaven. Private Graveside Services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at North Benton Cemetery, rural Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and Military Honors will be provided by the Hillman American Legion. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Edward Herman Bukowski was born April 7, 1943 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Joseph and Sophie (Ginger) Bukowski. Edward spent his younger years working on the farm. After graduating from Foley High School he entered into the US Army where he was stationed in Germany from 1961-1965. After the passing of his father, Edward returned home to run the family farm and was a wonderful caregiver to his mother and younger sister, Janice until his mother passed away in 2016. After selling the farm to his nephew, Alphonse he moved in to Foley. Edward continued to make regular trips in the summer to manicure the lawn or just to sit under the porch with Alphonse to discuss life. Many thought he felt closer to his mother when he was at the farm. Edward lived a simple life, but his heart was full of love for his family, never missing a family event. He was proud of each and every one of them. He always had a "thank you" even if it was just for a phone call to check up on him. He is loved and survived by his brothers and sisters; Georgiann (late husband, Eugene) Brenny; Ron; Roy (Judy); Jan (George) Helmin as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and his beloved friends at the assisted living in Foley where he volunteered calling Bingo 4 days a week.

Please keep Edward and his family in your thoughts and prayers in the days ahead. Edwards wishes were to have a private graveside burial with family in attendance.

The family would like to thank the wonderful lady who helped Ed at the scene, the Foley Emergency Response team and all the medical staff at the St. Cloud Hospital. May you be blessed.