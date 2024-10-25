Ribbon Cut for New East Side Crossing Bridge Over Highway 10

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning for the new East Side Crossing bridge over Highway 10 in St. Cloud.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

However, the road isn't actually open to the public just yet. The bridge is set to open to traffic at the same time the entire Highway 10 and Highway 23 interchange project opens. The project has to be done by November 3rd.

City and state leaders gathered on the bridge to cut the ribbon, then walked across the bridge, before boarding two city busses which were the first official vehicles to drive across the Fourth Street Southeast bridge.

The bridge which also has a bike path on both sides of the road is part of a two-year $44 million project.

