Ribbon Cut for New East Side Crossing Bridge Over Highway 10

Ribbon Cut for New East Side Crossing Bridge Over Highway 10

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning for the new East Side Crossing bridge over Highway 10 in St. Cloud.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
loading...

However, the road isn't actually open to the public just yet.  The bridge is set to open to traffic at the same time the entire Highway 10 and Highway 23 interchange project opens.  The project has to be done by November 3rd.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
loading...

City and state leaders gathered on the bridge to cut the ribbon, then walked across the bridge, before boarding two city busses which were the first official vehicles to drive across the Fourth Street Southeast bridge.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
loading...

The bridge which also has a bike path on both sides of the road is part of a two-year $44 million project.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
loading...
Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
loading...
Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
loading...
Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
loading...
Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud

2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON