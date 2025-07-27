EAGLE BEND (WJON News) -- A man has been arrested after an early morning incident in Todd County.

On Sunday at about 2:20 a.m., the Todd County Sheriff's Office received a report of a man with a gun who had shot a window out of a vehicle in the 100 block of Main St., West in Eagle Bend.

Deputies responded and began to investigate the incident.

Throughout the investigation, law enforcement identified the suspect as Monty Austin Thornberg. A Code Red Alert was sent to the general public. After hours of searching the area, law enforcement received information about a man walking in the ditch on US Highway 71, north of Eagle Bend.

Deputies made contact with the man. Thornberg was taken into custody without incident. Thornberg is currently in custody at the Todd County Detention Center on several charges. No injuries were reported.

