Dumpster Fire in Waite Park

The Waite Park Police Department are reporting a dumpster fire on December 17th on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers indicates there was also a report of a dumpster fire near that area a day earlier. She says if you saw anything unusual in the area please contact Waite Park Police.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.