Dry, Drought Conditions Back for Parts of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Dry conditions have started to creep back into some parts of Minnesota.
This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 50 percent of the state is now Abnormally Dry. The driest areas are in northern and southern Minnesota.
There's also a small area in southwestern Minnesota that is now in a Moderate Drought. Two percent of the state is in a drought.
Here in Central Minnesota, we are 6.75 inches of precipitation above normal for the year.
Eastern Minnesota could see some strong storms later Thursday afternoon. Additional showers and storms are possible over the next several days.
