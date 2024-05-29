Driver Hurt When Semi Rolls in Roundabout
FOLEY (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt when his semi rolled in a roundabout.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Highway 23 and 8th Avenue in Foley.
Thirty-three-year-old Vaughn Jackson of Chicago was driving the truck and trailer around the roundabout when the rig rolled.
Jackson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
