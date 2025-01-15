Driver Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash on Interstate 94

ROGERS (WJON News) -- A woman was seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday in Rogers.

Thirty-three-year-old Krista Voerding of Big Lake was driving west approaching Highway 101. Traffic was backed up and she swerved to avoid the stopped vehicles in her lane and collided with two other vehicles.

Voerding was taken to North Memorial with life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles 38-year-old Matthew Pavlik of Otsego and 44-year-old Erik Gutierrez of Buffalo were not hurt.

