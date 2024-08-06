Driver Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash Near Albany

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

ALBANY (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Stearns County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on County Road 10 near Albany.

Forty-eight-year-old Jamie Bischof of Eden Valley said he was reaching for an item in the vehicle when it left the road, hit the approach of Pioneer View Road, and struck a power pole before coming to a rest in an open field.

Bischof was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Xcel Energy was called to replace the badly damaged pole which left power lines hanging low to the ground.

