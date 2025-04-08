Driver Hurt in Rollover in Morrison County
RANDALL (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt when the vehicle he was driving went into the ditch and rolled.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 115 near Randall in Morrison County.
Twenty-eight-year-old Chueyee Yang of Randall was traveling east when he lost control, entered the south ditch, and rolled.
Yang was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
