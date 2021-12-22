Dr. Thomas G. Reichert, 92, St. Cloud

May 4, 1929 - December 21, 2021

Dr. Thomas G. Reichert, age 92, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on December 21st, 2021, at his home, surrounded by the loving prayers and comfort of his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud with full military honors.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon until the time of the service at the church on Wednesday. The family respectfully requests that you wear a mask.

Tom was born on May 4, 1929 to Edward and Marion (Chown) Reichert. He graduated from St. Boniface High School, Saint John’s University, and the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. Tom married the love of his life, Virginia Delaria, on June 7th, 1952. After serving in the Air Force, Tom operated a dental practice in St. Cloud until his retirement in 1994. He was active in state and local politics, and served in many community organizations.

Tom loved life and joyfully lived it to the fullest. He was an avid gardener, fisherman, traveler, and historian. He had a passion for genealogy and a gift for storytelling. Though he lived in St. Cloud, his heart never left Richmond. Tom was a proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and loved his family more than anything. He was a true gentleman, grateful and appreciative, right to the end.

Tom is survived by his sons, Tom (Anita) Reichert of Richmond, Mark (Ruth) Reichert of Sartell, Paul (Curt Rock) Reichert of Rochester, David Reichert of Bemidji; his 8 grandchildren; his 11 precious great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife in 2018; parents; sister, Mary Alyce Turner; brother, Edward Reichert; and daughter-in-law Tracy Reichert.

The family is deeply grateful to CentraCare Hospice and all of Tom’s healthcare workers. To remember him, we ask all of Tom’s friends to enjoy a bowl of ice cream, share a story and a laugh, and do an act of kindness for someone else.