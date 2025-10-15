November 2, 1934 - October 13, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dr. Marlin F. Mueller, age 90, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Veteran’s Medical Center. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, near Little Falls at 3 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Doc was born November 2, 1934 in Le Mars, IA to Roman and Elizabeth (Bohlke) Mueller. He proudly served his country in the Air Force. Doc married Kathleen Scheifen on June 3, 1957 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Le Mars, IA. He was self employed as a Dentist for 35 years, before retiring in 1994. After his retirement he worked as a Realtor in Arizona. Doc was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church where he was a former member of the parish council. Doc enjoyed being outdoors golfing, hunting and playing racquetball. He also loved to paint natural scenery inspired by his time hiking. Doc liked spending time with his friends during happy hour and playing poker.

He is survived by his son, Doug (Stephanie) Mueller of St. Augusta; daughter, Karen (Mike) Fuecker of Rice; grandchildren, Thomas, Andrew, Samuel (Michelle), Michael, Katelyn and Jack; sisters, Janet, Mary and Margie; brother, Rick (Jane); and his many Arizona friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Kathy in 2023; son, John in 2021 and three siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the VVA.org.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the Veteran’s Medical Center for the excellent care given to Marlin and to his Arizona friends who played a special role in his life.