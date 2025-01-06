Dovie A. DiNicola, 44, St. Cloud

November 10, 1980 - January 3, 2025

We can’t begin to express our grief as our daughter, sister, niece, aunt and friend, Dovie Alane DiNicola passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at St Cloud Hospital on January 3rd, 2025. Funeral service times to follow but will take place at Abounding Joy, Lutheran Church at 6000 County Road 120, St. Cloud, MN 56303 and service. Memorials may be sent to her mother at Joyce Cass, 444, Victory Ave, Apt 150, Sartell, MN 56377

Dovie was born on November 10th, 1980 in St Charles, Illinois. She moved to Minnesota in her elementary school years where she graduated from Sauk Rapids high school in 1998. From there she returned to Illinois and got her associate’s degree in business. She worked at several jobs but one that she enjoyed the most was bartending. She did this at a family bar where everyone she met was her friend. She moved to Minnesota in 2018 and stayed close to her mother and family. She kept her mother company with daily calls where she always ended by saying “I love you”. Her favorite job in Minnesota was working at Gopher where she loved her coworkers and customers that came in and loved the variety of jobs she did there. Dovie could talk to anyone – and she never left a place or a space without making a new friend. As a result, she leaves behind a large group of cherished connections. She was a kind and caring person that would help anyone. Her story also includes a diehard devotion to the Chicago Bears. In 2022 she got her dog Wesson who she loved and doted on constantly. You couldn’t have a conversation with her or get messages that did not include a picture of Wesson or hear a story about her puppy antics.

She is loved and missed by her mother, Joyce Cass of Sartell, Sister, Daneele (Jay) Shipman of Frazee, Krysteen (Shane) Hjulberg of Blaine, Her Nieces and Nephews, Carter Shipman, Cassidy Shipman, Allison Hjulberg, Andrew Hjulberg, Aunts and Uncles Judy (Dave) Swenson, Hudson WI, Joanie Peterson of Sartell, Jan (Art) Frank of Bismark, ND, Jeanie (Jon) Frolander of St. Cloud and Jim Cass of Warroad and many loving cousins. She also leaves behind her dog Wesson who misses her greatly.

She is preceded in death by her nephew Tyler Shipman, Grandparents, Charles and Erna Cass and Theresa DiNicola, Her father James DiNicola, and her Uncles Jerry and Doug and her aunt Luella.

Memorial Service will be at 10:30 on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at Abounding Joy Church in St. Cloud for Dovie DiNicola. Visitation will be a half hour before the service at the church and there will be a luncheon to follow.