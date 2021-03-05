Douglas Heger, 71, Foley

April 15, 1949 - March 3, 2021

Douglas Heger, 71, of Foley, MN died on March 3, 2021.

Doug was born in St. Paul, MN and grew up on a farm in LaSalle, MN. He graduated from Madelia High School in 1967. On September 12, 1967 Doug enlisted in the US Air Force where he spent his first three years of service in Minot, ND and then one year in South East Asia. Doug was proud of his Top-Secret Crypto Clearance and worked as a Site Security Supervisor guarding nuclear weapons storage areas starting at the age of 19. Doug was honorably discharged on March 18th, 1971.

Following his military service Doug met the love of his love Barb (Amazi) and they married on July 7, 1973. Doug worked as the manager of a Municipal Liquor Store, an insurance representative for Woodman Accident and Life Company earning his CLU and LUTCF certifications, and then started his own business – Heger Distributing Company – before his retirement in 2003 related to health problems related to Agent Orange exposure incurred during his military service. During his retirement Doug enjoyed creating pen and ink artwork of nature and animal scenery.

Doug is survived by his wife of 47 years, 7 months and 3 days (Barb), his children Rebecca (Mark) Linn of Sauk Rapids, Amanda (Brian) Malikowski of Foley, Jonathon (Jill) Heger of St. Cloud, Michael (Lindsay Goddard) Heger of New York City, his 9 grandchildren – Aaron, Shelby, and Carter Linn; Mason, Austin, Drew, and Jace Malikowski; and Brock and Gemma Heger – and his brother Phil Heger of Foley. Doug was preceded in death by his parents John and Helen Heger.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date with burial at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.