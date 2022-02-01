Douglas E. Wilken, 59, Foley

December 17, 1962 - January 28, 2022

Douglas E. Wilken, age 59 of Foley, died on January 28, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial Service will take place at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, Foley. Service date and times are pending. Burial will take place Service with dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Doug was born on December 17, 1962 to Richard and Jackie (Liardon) Wilken in Princeton, MN. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Alexandria before attending Bethel University and Michigan Technological Univeristy to earn a doctorate in physics. After years of working in the corporate world, Doug returned to Michigan Technological University as an instructor in the Physics Department. When not commuting between states, Doug delighted inbeing a grandfather and spending time with his wife and children. He was a fellow deer hunter and fan of the Vikings, along with any team who beat the Packers. Doug was a gifted musician, playing piano for his family and friends and sharing his beautiful singing voice with the church choir. He loved to read and collected a large library of books, ranging from countless technical tomes to science fiction and fantasy novels. One of Doug’s greatest passions was teaching and sharing his knowledge with others as well as tinkering with electronics.

Doug is survived by his wife Dona of 30 years; children, Christopher Koshowany, Matthew Koshowany, KaterynaKoshowany, and Samantha (Mathew) Minerich; grandchildren, Tatiana, Mathew, and Henry; father, Richard Wilken; siblings, Eric (Sue) Wilken, Sue (Jeff) Nelson, Dan (Vicky) Wilken, and Curtis (Deb) Wilken; 8 nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jackie.