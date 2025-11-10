May 30, 1970 - November 8, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial for Douglas “Doug” Rausch, age 55 of Richmond will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 15 at St Peter and Paul Catholic Church Richmond who died at his home from natural causes. A visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. in the Church Gathering Space.

Doug was born in Albany MN on May 30, 1970, to Norbert and Kathleen (Kemper) and grew up on the family farm. He graduated from Albany High School in 1988. He spent most of his working years at Smurfit Westrock in St. Cloud.

Doug enjoyed being with his family, especially at family parties and was happy to leave with the leftovers. Doug loved “conditioning” his nieces and nephew along with his aunts.

Doug loved watching sports and was a racquetball player and avid golfer and enjoyed his many golf trips with buddies.

Doug is survived by his mother Kathleen Mackedanz, siblings Sheila (Ron) Mehr, Nita (Gary) Kaiser, June, Scott and Russ, stepsiblings Karen (Ron) Leither, Jim (Sandi) Mackedanz, Jeff (Peg) Mackedanz, Audrey (Pete) Magedanz, Greg (Doreen) Mackedanz, Marv (Holly) Mackedanz, nieces and nephew Dani, Lexi, Kristin, Priscilla and Severin and great nephew, Owen. Doug loved the title of “the Great Uncle”.

He was preceded in death by his father Norbert, stepfather Daniel Mackedanz, and sister-in-law Mary Rausch.