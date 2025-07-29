SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A popular presenter is back this year at the Benton County Fair.

Minnesota Storyteller Doug Ohman has been sharing our state's history full-time for almost 30 years, including appearing at the fair in Sauk Rapids for 10 years in a row.

He has nine presentations over the next three days at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. in the Heritage Building.

Ohman says the first one Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. is called "Heart of the Farm, Barns in Minnesota".

The evolution of barn architecture, how its changed. Barn changes relfect farming changes, or agricultural changes, in Minnesota and America. If you ever hear the phrase, "seen one barn, seen them all", it's so not true.

Ohman says the barn will reflect the time it was built and also the type of farming that was being done in that region of the state.

Another one of the presentations is called "The County Fair, a Minnesota Tradition".

We have this tradition that's really strong in Minnesota, but not necessarily all over the country. And then, how did county fairs start, and what was their purpose when the original idea of county fairs which dates back to the early 19th century? It started as an agricultural fair to train farmers.

Ohman says historically the popular event at a county fair used to be horse racing, though most fairs don't have that anymore.

All nine of Ohman's presentations will have a different topic with no repeats.

While Ohman will be at the Benton County Fair each day through Thursday, the fair runs through Sunday.

