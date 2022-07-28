Dorothy Schmitz, 83, Cambridge and formerly of Long Prairie

August 15, 1938 - July 23, 2022

A memorial service will be 11:00 AM Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Dorothy Schmitz, 83 of Cambridge and formerly of Long Prairie who passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Grace Pointe Crossroads in Cambridge. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Dorothy was born on August 15, 1938 to William and Mary (Neuberger) Clendenin in Long Prairie where she was raised. She graduated from Long Prairie High School. In 1957 she married Julian Schmitz at the St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie. The couple farmed near Long Prairie while they raised their five children. When her youngest was 4, Dorothy went back to school to complete her nursing degree at Alexandria Technical and Community College. She worked as a nurse in Browerville and Long Prairie before accepting a position at St. Michaels Nursing Home in Sauk Centre where she worked until her retirement.

Her husband Julian passed away in 1990 and after retirement, on February 26, 2005 Dorothy married Gerald Johnson. They spent ten years living in Arizona before moving back to Cambridge to be closer to family. Dorothy loved to travel both in the US and overseas. She was an outgoing, social person who seemed to know someone wherever she went. Her devotion to her Catholic faith was apparent in the way she lived her life. She was always active in her church. More than anything though, her family was important to her. Remaining connected with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was a priority.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Dean) Reed of Waco, Tx and Nancy Schmitz of San Antonio, TX; her sons Steven (Chris) Schmitz of Sauk Centre and Scott (Melody) of San Antonio, TX; brother Donald (Louise) Clendenin of Clarksville, TN; step-daughter Torri Coone of Glendale, AZ; step-son Mark Johnson of Cambridge; fourteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Julian (1990) and Gerald Johnson (2021) her son Mark and daughter-in-law Pauline Schmitz.