Dorothy Marie Zimmer, 94, St. Cloud

February 29, 1026 - September 2, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic in Waite Park for Dorothy Marie Zimmer, 94, of St. Cloud. Dorothy passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Skaja will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dorothy Marie Zimmer was born February 28, 1926 to Nicholas and Kathryn (Pletschett) Zimmer. She was born, baptized, and attended school in Belgrade. She attended the College of St. Benedict. Following graduation, she joined St. Benedict’s Convent, receiving the name Sister Francesca. Thereafter, she worked at St. Cloud Hospital as a registered nurse and a nurse anesthetist. Her career included work in hospitals in St. Cloud, New Prague, Utah, Washington and Illinois. She then furthered her education and obtained a Master’s Degree in Nursing Administration at Washington University. Upon leaving the convent, Dorothy relocated to Miami, FL, where she worked in home health care, eventually becoming director of a home health care agency.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling in her free time. Her favorite trip was visiting cousins in Luxembourg and going to the church where her grandfather was baptized. Dorothy was an avid reader and enjoyed watching sports, especially the Minnesota Twins. When she retired, she returned to Minnesota to be near family.

Dorothy is survived by her brother, Fr. Nicholas Zimmer of Braham; nephews, Claude (Rita) Maudal of Lisbon, ND, and Michael (Cindy) Maudal of Carlos; niece, Ann Maudal of Alexandria; great-nieces Kaye Huyink of St. Paul, Rachel (Quehan) Yoo of New York City, NY, and Molly Maudal of Carlos; and great-nephew Ethan (Jenessa) Maudal of Brooklyn Park; great-great niece, Freya Maudal of Brooklyn Park.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Kathryn Zimmer; sisters, Sr. Kathryn Zimmer, OSB, Mary Maudal, and Sr. Alard Zimmer, OSB; brother-in-law, Myron Maudal; and niece, Kathryn Maudal.