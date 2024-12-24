Dorothy M. Pfannenstein, 91, St. Cloud

July 26, 1933 – December 23, 2024

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2024 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dorothy M. Pfannenstein, age 91 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, December 23, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Tom Olson will officiate. Entombment of the urn will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dorothy was born on July 26, 1933 in Luxemburg to Joseph and Mary (Kieke) Koenig. She attended a one room school house through the eighth grade. Dorothy married Dennis Pfannenstein on May 8, 1957 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She worked as a kitchen aide for the school district for many years. Dorothy was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

She enjoyed fishing, camping and trips to the casino. Dorothy especially loved the time spent with her family and friends.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Lynn (Brad) Peterson, Todd (Mary), Floyd (Natalie), Denise (Bob) Kissner, Lorin, Kim (Brad) Paul; 14 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother, David (Kathy) Koenig; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dennis in 2015; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Dirks; siblings, Eugene Koenig, Victor Koenig, Alice Och and James Koenig.

A Special Thank you to the Staff of Therapy Suites, the St. Cloud Hospital, Country Manor and Benedict Living (Assumption Home) for all the care given to Dorothy over the last few months.