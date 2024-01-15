Dorothy D. Dietman, 89, St. Cloud

March 15, 1934 - January 13, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 19, 2024 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dorothy D. Dietman, age 89, who passed away Saturday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dorothy was born March 15, 1934 in St. Augusta to Joseph and Anna (Grittner) Loehrer. She married Victor Dietman on August 20, 1952 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Dorothy worked as a Risk Manager for six years and prior to that was Director of Finances for Catholic Charities. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Dorothy enjoyed cross word puzzles, playing cards, and, in her early years, loved to paint, sew and bowl. She was a great cook and was especially known for her fried chicken and chicken noodle soup. Dorothy was a devoted Catholic, determined, and had a strong work ethic. Most importantly, family meant everything to her.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Bob) Arnold of St. Cloud and Patricia (Roger) Kunkel of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Sean (Angie) Arnold, Mary Catherine (Tom) Bzdok, Stephanie Kunkel, and Joshua (Megan) Kunkel; and great grandchildren, Blake, Dylan, Mason, Alivia, and Drew Arnold, Alex and Lauren Bzdok, and Brooklyn Kunkel. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor on June 27, 2021; sons, Victor, III and John; brothers, Frank, Ray, Bob, and Eugene Loehrer; and sisters, Frances Loehrer and Rosemary Binczik.

Special thank you to St. Benedict’s Senior Community and St. Croix Hospice for all of their care.

Memorials preferred to Poor Clare’s Monastery.