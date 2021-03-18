Dorothy C. “Dotty” Schmit, 83, St. Cloud

November 12, 1937 - March 17, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 for Dorothy C. “Dotty” Schmit, age 83, of St. Cloud. Dotty passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 17 at the St. Cloud Hospital with family at her side. Reverend Greg Sauer will officiate. Private entombment will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 21 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to Mass on Monday at the church.

Masks will be required and social distancing encouraged.

Dotty was born November 12, 1937 in St. Cloud to Lawrence and Rose (Koch) Popp. After graduating from Cathedral High School in 1955, she attended business college. She worked for a while at the St. Cloud Court House before moving with friends to Montana. There she met John Schmit, and they were married. Together they had two children. She worked at St. Cloud National Bank for many years and retired from Great River Federal Credit Union. After retirement she enjoyed working at Herberger’s and Coborn’s. She has been a longtime member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and Christian Women.

Dotty will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She was an advocate for first time home buyers, helping many people achieve their dream. She was fun-loving and welcoming to everyone. She always had kind words and was known as a great baker, especially her pies and cookies.

Dotty is survived by her children Rose (Chad) Weisel of Alexandria and William (Rochelle) Schmit of Sauk Rapids, her grandchildren, whom she was so proud of, Trina (Michael) McMahon, Cody Weisel, Jacob and Gabrielle Schmit, siblings Roger (Elaine) Popp of Red Wing, Virginia Zenner of Sartell, Gerry (John) Marek of St. Cloud, Mary Kay (Jim) Wemple of Holland, MI, and Jim (Lynn) Popp of Cold Spring and many nieces and nephews she enjoyed spending time with.

Preceding Dotty in death were her parents, granddaughter Casandra Weisel, and brother-in-law Larry Zenner.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Poor Clare’s Monastery.

All who met her became family, she will be deeply missed.