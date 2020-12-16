Dorothy Ann Lowe, 94, Holidingford

July 1, 1926 – December 9, 2020

A longtime resident of Holdingford, Dorothy Ann Lowe, died on December 9, 2020 at Monticello Care Center due to complications from COVID-19.

Dorothy was born on July 1, 1926 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Edward and Marie Gurney. She graduated as valedictorian from Mahtomedi High School and on June 28, 1947 she married her high school sweetheart, Edward. In the first months of their marriage they lived in a Quonset hut in Willernie, and in 1950 they moved to Holdingford. While working as a library assistant at school, Dorothy found the time to sew dresses for her three daughters, garden and can, sew Raggedy Ann dolls, and work complicated cross stitch works of art. She was generous, always thinking of others first. Her daughters recall an epic weekend involving hours of work by their willing mother: Barb’s wedding for which she made the wedding gown, bridesmaid dresses and all of the reception food; Pat’s high school graduation party, requested by Pat at the last minute, and helping Ann prepare to study abroad in Egypt. When she and Ed travelled to Mexico, Dorothy spent hours collecting school supplies and clothes to give to a girls’ orphanage. Dorothy celebrated every holiday with festive meals and was known for her crescent and caramel nut rolls, barbecued ribs and baked beans. We remember young teachers just happening to stop by the house on Saturdays to enjoy thick slices of homemade bread slathered with butter and homemade jam. In her later years, she loved gathering with friends for a monthly afternoon of crafting. She was a member of St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church and started the funeral lunch group there and decorated the altar with garden flowers for many years.

A private service will be held with burial at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, Minnesota. A gathering to celebrate Dorothy’s life will be held at a later date.

She will always be remembered with love by her children: Barbara Pladson (Paul) of St. Augusta, Ann Lowe (John Falconer) of Red Wing and Pat Hintz (Greg) of Missoula, Montana. Dorothy had six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward in 2014 and a young son, Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Helping Hands, Holdingford or All Saints’ Catholic Church, Holdingford.