Doris M. Zenda, 83, St. Cloud

February 27, 1940 - August 11, 2023

attachment-Doris Zenda loading...

A memorial service will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Princeton on a later date for Doris M. Zenda, age 83, of St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Doris was born to Albert and Eliga (McDaniel) Olson on February 27, 1940 in Clayton Township, Crawford County, Wisconsin. She was the second of seven children. She graduated from high school in 1958 and attended college to be a grade school teacher. After a few years of teaching, which included all eight grades in a one room schoolhouse, she met the love of her life Richard Zenda. They were married on April 22, 1967. They had three children together and lived in several small towns and cities in the Midwest, but wherever they went, she considered it her home because they all had each other. She was a faithful member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Princeton.

Doris was a kind and generous person who let her younger brothers drive her 64 ½’ (cherry red) Mustang and her 57’ (powder blue) Chevy. She loved and enjoyed her family and when they would get together the house would shake from laughter. She had a gift for writing handwritten letters to family and friends. She was an excellent cook and host who would provide a feast when anyone came to visit. She cherished her husband, children, and grandchildren; she smothered them with hugs and kisses whenever she could. But most of all she loved the Lord God who she knew by faith to have rescued her from the consequences of sin and death. She now resides in heaven awaiting the resurrection on the Last Day and the blessed reunion with those she left behind.

She is survived by her children, Paul of St. Cloud, Tim (Sue) of Princeton, and Jennifer of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Christopher, Alyssa, and Emily; sisters and brothers, Shirley (Andy) Potts, Marilyn (Leonard) Leis, Gary (Karen) Olson, Larry (Jane) Olson, Sherrie (Dan) Olson-Ness, Marsha (Stan) Litsinger; brother-in-law, Gary (Sandy) Zenda; sister-in-law, Pam Zenda; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Richard in 2021; a brother-in-law; a niece and nephew with whom she has now been reunited with in heaven.

Doris was lovingly and graciously taken to the place prepared for her in heaven by her Lord Jesus Christ from the St. Cloud Hospital on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 12:52 AM.