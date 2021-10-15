Doreen C. Schaefer, 77, Paynesville

October 10, 1944 - October 12, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Doreen C. Schaefer, age 77 of Paynesville, God brought her home to the eternal life in his heavenly kingdom on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 due to multiple medical conditions (non-COVID related). Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will take place at the parish cemetery mausoleum in Paynesville.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and one hour prior to services on Monday at the Church.

Doreen was born on October 10, 1944 in Richmond to Joseph and Alice (Terres) Heinen. She lived on the family farm with her parents and four siblings. On May 22, 1965, she married Melvin Peter Schaefer in St. Martin. They raised their family in Paynesville.

Doreen was a beloved wife, mother of four and grandmother of seven. She was a nurse and compassionate caregiver for many at the Paynesville Hospital and Paynesville Good Samaritan Center during her 37 years serving in her community. She was strong in her faith and active in the St. Louis Catholic Church community as a member of the Christian Women. Doreen was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Her passions were gardening, baking, cooking, playing bingo and playing cards with her family and friends. She spent countless hours volunteering for others, whom she always put first.

Surviving Doreen is her husband Melvin of Paynesville; Randy Schaefer (Susan) of Plymouth; Maria Wight (David) of Sunfish Lake; Russell Schaefer (Becky) of Champlin; Amy Horn (Dean) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Ruth, Aaron, Madison, Luke, Mckenna, Kendra, Kylie; siblings, Kathy Nett (John), Mary Jane (Dr. Lee) Heinen-Beecher, Leon Heinen (Doris); sister-in-law, Jean Heinen-Felling (Don); and many nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Joseph and Alice Heinen; brother, Richard Heinen and granddaughter, McKenzie Horn.

We thank our extended family, friends, and the many members of her care team for all the support they have provided.