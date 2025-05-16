Dora Mueller, 91, Cold Spring

March 3, 1934 - May 13, 2025

Dora Mueller, age 91 of Cold Spring, passed away Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the Assumption/Benedictine Living Community.

Per Dora's request, a private service will be held.

Dora Kollmann married Eugene Mueller on September 6, 1954. Dora and Eugene farmed near St. Nicholas for 50 plus years. Dora enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, baking, cooking, playing cards, traveling and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Michael (Bonnie) Mueller, Rose Ann (Tom) Lubbesmeier, Teresa (Steve) Schmiesing, Linda (Alvin) Vossen, Melvin (Barb) Mueller, Ralph (Karen) Mueller, Carol (Doug) Stang, LeRoy (Sue) Mueller, Diane (Paul) Burg: many grandchildren and great­ grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; her siblings and granddaughter, Katie Lubbesmeier.

Memorials are preferred to St. Nicholas Cemetery or Assumption/Benedictine Living Community.

A special THANK YOU to the staff of Assumption/Benedictine Living Community and St. Croix Hospice for their care and kindness.