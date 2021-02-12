Dora Charlotte Peters, 89, Foley

June 19, 1931 - February 11, 2021

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date for Dora Charlotte Peters, 89, who died on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Gardens of Foley. Burial will take place at St. Boniface Cemetery in Cold Spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dora was born on June 19, 1931 to George and Nellie (Hesford) Boettcher in Dancy, Wisconsin. She married Phillip A. Peters on February 27, 1954 at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring. Dora loved playing cards, Sudoku and reading. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was a very warm and loving person and always made everyone feel welcome.

Dora is survived by her children; Deb (Ron) Determan of Rice, Cheryl (Paul) Peters-Lewis of St. Cloud, Karen Peters of St. Cloud, Phillip (Cathy) Peters of Champlin; 7 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip on November 19, 2005, infant daughter, Phyllis Jean Peters.