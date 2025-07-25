November 6, 1943 - July 21, 2025

Services will be at a later date for Donnella Adeline Schmidtbauer, age 81, who died July 21, 2025, at Benedictine Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN, surrounded by her loving family. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Donnella generously donated her body to the University of Minnesota Medical School.

Donnella was born in Pierz, MN to Leo and Alma (Brummer) Langer. She married Alban Schmidtbauer on July 10, 1965, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pierz, MN.

Donnella loved traveling, reading, watching golf, gardening, and crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed her family, grandchildren, and friends. Donnella was a beloved wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is survived by her husband, Alban; son, Mike; son-in-law, Richard Koland; grandchildren, Ethan and Abby Koland; siblings, JoAnn (Jim) Kappes, Marlys Langer, MaryKay (John) Hanson; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Marie Koland; sisters, Arleen Favre and Dolores Durand.