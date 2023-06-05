Donna M. Schleif, 93, Princeton

May 16, 1930 - June 4, 2023

Donna M. Schleif, age 93 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 4, 2023, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton. Visitation for Donna will be from 5:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church of Crown, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Pastor Tim Lamkin will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Church of Crown Cemetery.

Donna Mae was born to Harry and Ruth (Kriesel) Lemke on May 16, 1930, in Crown. She graduated from St. Francis High School and went on to receive her teaching degree from St. Cloud State University. She worked as an elementary teacher on and off throughout her life, and her true passion was helping children learn and grow through education. Donna walked strongly in her faith and was a dedicated member of Zion Lutheran Church of Crown. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, and was an active member of the Ladies Aid. Donna also met the love of her life, Lyle Arnold Schleif, at their church, and they were joined in marriage on June 19, 1954. Together they raised their family of four children on the family farm in Crown.

Donna’s talents were not just exemplified in her teaching, but she also enjoyed sewing clothing for her family, baking her famous apple pie cakes, and playing puzzles and cards. She will be remembered for her generous heart, her dedication to her faith, and how she touched the lives of all the children she taught. Donna will be dearly missed as an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.

Donna is survived by her children, Curt Schleif of Zimmerman, Cathy “Casey” (Bill) Poague of Westminster, SC, and Gayle (Jeff Muldrew) Schleif of Elkins, AR; daughter-in-law, Karen Schleif of Hawaii; grandchildren, Sarah, Daniel, Kristen, Belinda, and Brian; great-grandchildren, Jameson, Ethan, and Evan; great-great-grandchildren, Lucas and Damon; and sister, Darlene Lemke of Eagan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle; son, Gary; and siblings, Duane Lemke and Doreen Lemke-Mayer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated to charitable organizations in honor of Donna.