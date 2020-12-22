Donald L. Fish, 103, St. Joseph

February 21, 1917 - December 18, 2020

Funeral services will be on Monday, December 21, at 11:00 AM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Donald L. Fish, 103, who passed away on Friday, December 18th, 2020. Pastor Dave Nelson will officiate and burial will be at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud, with full military honors provided by the Waite Park American Legion Post 428. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, December 20 at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Donald Lee Fish was born on February 21, 1917 to Clarence and Clara (Thole) Fish in St. Cloud. He married Mary (Mader) on August 28, 1939. He worked as the milk man for Dairyland Co-op and Purity Milk. Donald loved hunting, fishing at Big Watab Lake, traveling and puzzles. He especially enjoyed reminiscing about his war experience as a B17 Pilot during World War II, completing 35 missions. Donald was a member of VFW Post 428, Waite Park American Legion 428, 8th Airforce Historical Society and the 351st Bomb Group.

Donald is survived by his children, Sandra (Dan) Klaers of St. Joseph, Robert (Carol) Fish of St. Joseph, Patricia (Robert) Mance of St. Joseph and Richard Fish of North Port, FL; sisters, Joyce Anderson of Becker, Alice Lucas of Sartell, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary in 2015, granddaughter Lisa Fish-Franza; brothers, Bernard and Clarence and sisters, Frances Lease, Gail Stein and Muriel Jones.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff at the VA Hospital Bldg. 49-1.

Memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud VA Hospital Bldg. 49-1 in Donald’s memory.