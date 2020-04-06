Donald J. Sand, 74, St. Cloud

May 9, 1945 - April 3, 2020

Private funeral services will be held at a later date for Donald J. Sand, age 74, of St. Cloud, who passed away, with family at his side, on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Donald was born on May 9, 1945 to Henry and Marie (Wintermeyer) Sand in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1963. Donnie worked for the BNSF Railroad as a welder, retiring at 35 plus years of service. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the St. Cloud Eagle’s Aerie #622 and N.A.R.V.R.E Unit 107. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying going hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his son, Shawn (Lori); grandsons, Tanner and Nathan Freeman; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Donnie is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shelly Freeman; and brother, Ronald.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital Emergency Room and the ICU for their loving and compassionate care of Donnie.