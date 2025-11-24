March 3, 1936 - November 21, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Donald Heurung, 89 of Avon who died Friday, November 21, 2025 at Mother of Mercy Care Center in Albany. Rev. Edward Vebelun, OSB will officiate and burial will be at St. John’s Abbey Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 9-10:45AM Wednesday at the church in Avon. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Don was born March 3, 1936 in Avon to Ambrose & Veronica (Luckeroth) Heurung. He served his country in the United States Army. He married Margaret “Marge” Canfield on June 23, 1962 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He worked as a teacher and later as an administrator at St. Cloud and Albany Schools districts. He spent the rest of his career at Lumber One with his good friend Terry Schmid. He was a lifetime member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon, a charter member of the Avon Lion’s Club where he received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. He loved baseball and played for the St. Joseph Saints and Avon Laker’s for many years. He found great joy in both watching and playing sports—baseball, golf, and football among his favorites. He also loved fishing on Middle Spunk Lake with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Family was central to his life, and he held a deep affection for his hometown of Avon.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marge of Avon; his children Lynn (Bryan) Schiffler of Avon, Mark (Sue) Heurung of Orono, and John (Leah) Heurung of Becker; grandchildren Nick (Darcy), Amy (Adam), Alli (Mitchell), Emily (Keil), Heidi, Tanner (Allison), and Blaine; great-grandchildren Hayden, Wesley, Nora, Rykar, Emma, Valerie, and baby girl Silvers soon to arrive. He is also survived by his siblings Erma Kuehn of St. Paul; Harvey (Sally) Heurung of New Brighton; Virginia Fritz of Maple Grove; Joan (Steve) Kurilla of Sartell; and Robert (Jane) Heurung of Avon.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Red and Francis, sister, Evelyn Olson.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Donald to St. Benedict's Catholic Church 212 First Street SW Avon MN 56310.