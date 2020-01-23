Donald Charles Williamson, 86, Spicer

January 26, 1933 - January 21, 2020

Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Harrison Community Presbyterian Church in Spicer for Donald Charles Williamson of Spicer. He died peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Burial will be in the Oakside Cemetery in rural Atwater. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Harrison Community Presbyterian Church in Spicer and also one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church.

Donald was born on January 26, 1933 at the family home in Irving Township, Kandiyohi County, MN the only child of Alfred C. and Ella S. (Lundgren) Williamson. Donald loved to learn new things and because of this started school early in Country School District # 53. He graduated from Atwater High School in 1950. After school Donald farmed with his dad.

He met the love of his life on October 26, 1964, Ann Peterson in Minneapolis. They were married 5 months later on April 3, 1965 at First Lutheran Church Norway Lake, New London. Donald and Ann raised their two children Sheryl and Donnel on the family farm. In 1985, his daughter Sheryl married Michael Johnson and they gave him three grandchildren (Amanda, Amber and Ryan) that he loved to have visit. In 1999, Donnel married Christa and they gave him two little farmhands (Daniel and Darrin).

Every year Donald and his family would drive to different destinations visiting over 40 states. He farmed actively with Ann and Donnel until 2017, when the farm was recognized as a Century Farm. Donald loved being with the livestock and would often give them treats. He was a life-long member of Harrison Community Presbyterian Church where he was baptized and confirmed and the Minnesota Farmers Union. Donald loved attending the Minnesota State Fair and attended it for over 60 years.

Donald is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann; daughter, Sheryl and her husband Michael Johnson; son, Donnel and his wife Christa; five grandchildren, Amanda (Kelvin) Caskey, Amber (Ross) Jaenisch, Ryan (Bri) Johnson, Daniel and Darrin Williamson; and 6 great grandchildren, Emma and Ean Shea, Addison, Brayden and Lukas Jaenisch and Blair Johnson.