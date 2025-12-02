June 28, 1931 - December 1, 2025

Dolores Yeager, age 94 of Foley, passed away surrounded by her family on December 1, 2025. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 6, 2025 at First Presbyterian Church in Foley. Pastor Beverly Brock will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday and private family burial will take place at Ronneby Riverside Lutheran Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Dolores Irene Yeager was born June 28, 1931 in Clark, South Dakota to William and Mamie (Iverson) Boss. She married Clarence Yeager on November 5, 1948 in Willmar, Minnesota and the couple shared 59 years of marriage together. Clarence preceded her in death on April 24, 2008. Dolores and Clarence lived in 3 states before eventually settling in Foley in 1969. Dolores was a homemaker, enjoyed watching her grandchildren and volunteered countless hours for the Foley Area CARE organization. She was also an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Foley where she sang in the choir and attended bible study with the ladies of the church. She also worked as a nurses assistant at the Foley Nursing Center for several years.

She is survived by her daughter and son; Carol (Dallas) Humphrey, White Bear Lake; Jeff, Foley; brother-in-law, Allen Humphrey, Clark, South Dakota; daughter-in-law, Donna Yeager, Foley as well as 9 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a son, Terry Yeager and siblings; Burdette and her husband, Art, Verlaine and Marvin and his wife, Gayle.