Dolores V. Rucks, 94, Sartell

September 30, 1929 - December 10, 2023

Services will be private for Dolores V. Rucks, age 94, who passed away Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dolores was born September 30, 1929 in Clearwater to Herman and Irma (Berger) Kloeppner. She married Harold Rucks on December 29, 1951 in Clearwater. Dolores was a homemaker and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a member of St. Monica’s Society. She enjoyed traveling, walking, volunteering at the hospital, watching the Minnesota Twins, spending time at the lake, and spending time with family.

Dolores is survived by her daughters and sons, Cynthia Kanner of Burnsville, Susan (Duane) Biniek of Madison, WI, Mary (Duane) Winkelman of Park Rapids, Richard (Sonia) Rucks of Rice, John (Barb) Rucks of Clear Lake, and Michael (Carmen) Rucks of Sauk Rapids; sister, Carol (Erv) Marquette of Clear Lake; daughter-in-law, Gail Rucks of St. Cloud; 17 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold in 1993; son, Robert; daughter, Valerie Scott; son-in-law, Chad Scott; grandson, Alan Ash; and brother, Donald Kloeppner.

A special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their loving care and support.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.