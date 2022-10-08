Dolores Rosalie Kloskowski, 93, St. Cloud

December 15, 1928 - October 6, 2022

Dolores Kloskowski

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Dolores Rosalie Kloskowski age 93. She died on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend LeRoy Schreierl and The Reverend Anthony Kroll will be the con-celebrants. Inurnment will be at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Dolores was born on December 15, 1928, the daughter of Emil and Lina (Egloff) Schwartz in Wetonka, SD. As an infant she moved with her family to Monticello, MN where she was raised. She was united in marriage to Peter P. Kloskowski on November 7, 1950 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Five children were born to this union, which spanned 65 years. She lived in St. Cloud for 60 years and was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. She was a daycare provider for 30 years and after that was a care giver for several family members. After her husband Peter died on February 14, 2016, she continued to make her home in St. Cloud.

Survivors include; four children, Margot Zimara (Robert) Moorhead, Marie Sherrard (Chris), Rosemount, Mark Kloskowski (Andrea) St. Cloud, Matthew Kloskowski (Jane) St. Cloud; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by; one son Michael, grandsons Dalton and Erich Sherrard; two brothers Emil and Bruno Schwartz.

Memorials are preferred to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Boystown.