Dolores May Radtke, 89, Long Prairie

June 11, 1930 - July 17, 2019

Funeral services will be 11 AM Monday, July 22, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Dolores Radtke age 89 of Long Prairie who died Wednesday at her home in Long Prairie. The Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Monday at the church in Long Prairie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Dolores was born June 11, 1930 in Osakis to Ellis & Myrtle (Meinstad) Byland. She married Paul A. Radtke on May 3, 1947. Dolores and Paul lived in Carson, WA twice and Minneapolis numerous times, always returning to Leslie Township. She worked part time as a senior health care provider at the Bethany Home in Alexandria and the Osakis Memorial nursing home until her retirement in 1976. Delores Christian faith was always important which was evident in how she raised her kids assuring that they participated in the Christian faith. She enjoyed spending time on the farm, raising and butchering chickens. Vegetable and flower gardening; cooking and baking; needlepoint and crocheting were all things close to her heart and kept her very active. After moving off the farm, she stayed very independent. Delores home was her castle and she enjoyed tending to it. She took pride in her plants and always had beautiful flowers. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Gregory Radtke, Sandra (Jack) Rohr, Long Prairie and Mark (Christine) Radtke of Osakis; brothers, Dellis Byland of Alexandria; Larry Byland of Duluth; Roger Byland of Florida, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul in 2011, son, Paul E. Radtke Jr., brothers, Russell, and Joyce “Dick” Byland.