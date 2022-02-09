Dolores F. Friedrich, 86, Rice

April 25, 1935 - February 8, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at St. Stephen Catholic Church for Dolores F. Friedrich, age 86, of Rice who died Tuesday at her home surrounded by her loving family. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church in St. Stephen.

Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Dolores was born April 25, 1935 in St. Cloud to Valentine & Elizabeth (Kiffmeyer) Spoden. She married Henry Friedrich on June 21, 1956 at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Dolores was a homemaker and also the Bookkeeper for Friedrich’s Auto. She was a member of St. Cloud Loyal Order Women of Moose 1400 and St. Stephen Catholic Church where she was a former member of the Christian Mothers. Dolores enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, going out to eat, gardening, canning, reading, traveling and camping. She was a lovely, hardworking, classy lady with style who was devoted to her faith and her family. Dolores took pride in her home, making sure it was beautiful for all those who visited, especially during the holidays.

Survivors include her children, Kevin of Rice, Beverly (Daniel) Warzecha of Rice, Yvonne (Gary) Harris of Maple Grove, Sandra (Mark) Skudlarek of Sartell, Jeffrey (June) of Rice, Karl (Angelo Ruth) of Brooklyn, NY, Victoria (Paul) Kamish of Minneapolis, Douglas (Shelby) of Sartell, Randall (Krysta) of St. Michael, Roger (Jill) of Sartell, Russell (Hannah Viehauser) of Rice; 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry on November 10, 2013; sister, Mary Ann McStott and brother, Robert Spoden.