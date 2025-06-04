District 742 Welcome Center, Transitional Services Moving

WAITE Park (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District's Welcome Center and Transitional Services are moving.

The district says, in order to accommodate growing programs in Early Childhood and Adult Basic Education, the programs are moving to the District Administration Office at 1201 Second Street South in Waite Park.

Services will not be interrupted during the move with Transitional Services at the District Office starting on Tuesday, June 10th, and Welcome Center Services at the District Office starting on Wednesday, June 12th.

The Welcome Center and Transitional Services help families enrolling in District 742 and can help with resources, services, and referrals to prepare students for school.

