Diane Ruth (Rau) Skaja, 66, St. Cloud

January 24, 1955 - June 11, 2021

Diane Ruth (Rau) Skaja of St. Cloud entered the gates of heaven on June 11, 2021. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, on Thursday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. Father Tom Skaja will officiate and interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Diane was born on January 24, 1955 to Marvin and Mary (Schultz) Rau. She attended St. Cloud Public Schools and graduated from the Model College of Hair Design. She was united in marriage to Hugh Skaja on May 3, 1980 at St. Joseph Church, Waite Park. Together Hugh and Diane raised three wonderful children. Diane and Hugh loved to spend time with their grandchildren, Hugh cooking and Diane crafting. Most recently, she worked at Wacosa with vulnerable adults; work that she truly loved. Diane’s patience, love and caring for the clients made her a true role model and assistant. She would always have a creative project for the staff and clients in the Wacosa Program.

Diane’s passion was crafting and creating. She once mentioned that, “one person’s garbage is another person’s treasure”. She liked nothing better than to take an old door or window and make a new creation out of it. Heaven will be decorated and very colorful because of her presence. She truly exuded love, kindness and positive comments to those around her, and left everyone with a feeling of appreciation, worth, and a positive self-image. Diane will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

Diane is survived by her husband, Hugh of 42 years; children, Stephany (Eric) Barber, Nathan (Michelle) Skaja and Alyssa Skaja; grandchildren, Corey, Ryleigh, Madilynn, and Bennett; and siblings, Bruce (Margo) Rau, Sharen (Darrell) Melby, Brenda Kontz, and Daniel Rau. She was preceded in death by her parents.